Trump’s sedition claim shows he doesn’t understand U.S. laws

Donald Trump is accusing the veterans and politicians who pointed out to military service members, ”You can refuse illegal orders” of sedition. The dictionary defines sedition as inciting or causing people to rebel against the authority of the state or monarch (king).

The United States of America is a democratic republic whose laws are made by the people. The USA is governed by laws, not men or kings. I learned about it being legal and necessary to refuse illegal orders when I was in basic training for the U.S. Army.

Donald Trump avoided military service and was thus inadequately educated. There are other sources of education in this country all of which at some point teach that it is laws, not men who govern us.

Trump has once more demonstrated he is too ignorant and too inclined to ignore the constitution to be president. He should be impeached for advocating punishing people by death who obey the law instead of the king.

Richard Guthrie

Snohomish