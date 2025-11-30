Citizens group finds common ground on rules for immigration enforcement

A group of local citizens gathered on a recent Sunday at the Lynnwood Library to discuss the topic of local responses to immigration enforcement. The goal of the event was to find common ground among the conservative, liberal and non-aligned participants who attended. The event was hosted by Braver Angels, a national organization that creates opportunities for people of different political viewpoints to learn about each others’ perspectives in a spirit of curiosity and respect.

The discussion proceeded with lively input and consideration from all parties. At the end of our time together, we decided to ask local media outlets to publish our agreements to let our fellow citizens know that consensus is possible, even on the most contentious topics. The list of our common ground statements follows:

Except in undercover operations, law enforcement officers should be required to display their roles and badge numbers, and laws should be in place to protect them from vigilante retaliation.

Regarding immigration enforcement procedures: respect the human dignity of all parties, including immigration officers, immigrants and citizens, and uphold the American values of personal responsibility, due process, and rule of law.

Encourage public officials to avoid inflammatory rhetoric, clearly condemn violence uniformly, and follow existing laws.

Encourage businesses to follow federal employment verification laws.

While realizing these goals is admittedly difficult, it is empowering to know that people from diverse perspectives agree they are desirable. Common Ground Forums are held every three months; you can receive information about these and other upcoming events by going to the link Braver Angels of Washington State; Events.

Matt King

Ryne Rohla

Lisa Stettler

Snohomish County