Where’s outrage of state’s tax-happy ‘kings”?

After attending a “No Kings” rally in Snohomish, a letter writer shared her observation of a child holding a sign that read “Trump is a poopy head.”

Setting aside obvious concerns about how a five-year-old might adopt such an opinion, I am more curious about how adult protesters form their own views.

After all, our one-party state government unleashed a rash of new taxes with very little public discussion. Aren’t onerous taxes the very thing that instigated the colonies’ rebellion against King George in the first place? So while the state was raining down new taxes, what were the “No Kings” protesters upset about? They were mad that SNAP benefits were paused during the shutdown and that health care subsidies were not included in the Continuing Resolution.

So they were OK with new taxes, but mad that free stuff was not given away while Democrats held the CR hostage over other free stuff.

Back in the days of King George, colonists didn’t expect free stuff. They just wanted to be left alone and not taxed into oblivion. So while we can all be upset about Trump’s excesses, I am puzzled at protesters’ lack of outrage over excessive taxation from Olympia.

Maybe the “No Kings” protests are more about bonding over a shared hatred of Donald Trump than any consistent objection to king-like behavior.

Instead of protesting against “Kings,” perhaps all their signs should simply say “Trump is a poopy head.” That would be more honest.

Scott Zaro

Snohomish