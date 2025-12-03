Don’t waste money on new playground destroyed in fire

I just read about the vandalism at Wiggins Hollow Park in north Everett (“Everett park, destroyed by fire, will need $500K for repairs,” The Herald, Nov. 20). I hope our city council members read your paper.

I am totally against spending a half-million dollars to replace a playground for the few, when there are pressing needs for many. The vandals that burned a nearly new park don’t value it or care about the kids that used it. It stands to reason if you spend another $650,000 to rebuild it, someone will destroy it again for their own purpose, whatever that may be.

Please don’t waste our city money on stupid stuff, we voted for people that promised us good use of our taxes.

Lawrence East

Everett