Oppose LifeWise suit; maintain church, state separation

LifeWise Academy’s threatened legal actions against the Everett School District, as recently reported, graphically demonstrates the potential hazards of allowing a religious organization to interact with school children during school hours (“Off-campus Bible program reps threaten legal action against Everett schools,” The Herald, Nov. 28).

It is the proverbial camel’s nose in the tent. I am quite sure that whether or not the school district surrenders to LifeWise’s demands, it is just the beginning of LifeWise’s attempt to firmly plant their agenda in the Everett school system. This is not what I pay my taxes for and why we wisely need to maintain separation of church and state.

Doug Beyerlein

Mill Creek