Beliefs of No Kings protesters misstated in letter

I was disappointed to read a recent letter to the editor, complaining about “onerous” taxes “rained down” by the state government. According to the financial website WalletHub, Washington ranks 28th among the 50 states in total tax burden (wallethub.com/edu/states-with-highest-lowest-tax-burden/20494). Especially when one considers that Washington is one of only nine U.S. states with no income tax, the letter’s concern about being “taxed into oblivion” suggests the author did not consider the facts before commenting.

The writer also suggests that the “No Kings” protests were about little more than “bonding over a shared hatred of Donald Trump.” Had he attended one of these protests, he’d have seen and heard many specific, factual criticisms of President Trump’s actions, policies and behavior.

I encourage my fellow Washingtonians to gather the facts before they form political opinions. The Herald is an excellent source, and most of the other facts we need can be found in seconds through Google. Also, I have found our state representatives and senators, and our county and city officials, are for the most part easily accessible and eager to discuss what they’re doing and why.

Brent Butterworth

Everett