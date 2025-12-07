Soldier’s death in D.C. was result of Trump deployment

I saw the sad news that one of the National Guard troopers who was sent to Washington, D.C. died of her wounds following a shooting. My sincere condolences to her family.

But I have to ask, why was she deployed to Washington, D.C.? Donald Trump says that the Guard is in D.C. to “fight crime.” Crime rates are going down there, and the mayor and the police say there is no need for the Guard to be deployed there; they can handle it. And yet Trump deploys troops there in violation of the law to fulfill his authoritarian fantasy of intimidation of his perceived enemies.

If this young lady hadn’t been unnecessarily deployed there for no reason over a holiday and at taxpayer expense she would still be alive today probably having enjoyed Thanksgiving dinner with her family at home. So I hold Donald Trump responsible for her death! He has her blood on his hands. So what does he do? He deploys 500 more National Guard troops to D.C. to prove that he can do whatever he wants and no one, neither Congress nor the Courts, will stop him.

This man is a truly unhinged gangster!

Howard Lazzarini

Everett