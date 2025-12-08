Everett police chief to retire, replacement named

Robert Goetz, then a captain at the Everett Police Department, speaks with the media during a police standoff related to a shooting at the Bluffs at Evergreen apartment complex on Casino Road on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, in Everett, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

EVERETT — Everett Chief of Police John DeRousse will retire at the end of the year, the city announced Monday, bringing an end to his 27-year career at the department.

DeRousse, who became the department’s police chief in 2023, started his law enforcement career as a Whatcom County Sheriff’s Deputy in 1995. He joined the Everett Police Department in 1998, serving as an officer, lieutenant and captain before being named deputy chief in 2018. DeRousse was appointed chief following nine-year police chief Dan Templeman’s retirement in 2023.

In his place, Everett Mayor Cassie Franklin will appoint deputy chief Robert Goetz to serve as the department’s next chief. He has served in Everett for more than 34 years, according to the city release.

During his time at the department, DeRousse played major roles in launching a number of initiatives, including the Child Abduction Response team, the Community Outreach and Engagement team, and assisting the rollout of a regionwide Violent Crime Reduction unit, according to the city.

Staffing levels have also increased over DeRousse’s time as chief. In July, DeRousse told the Everett City Council that the department currently has the most officers on patrol in over a decade. He also said that the department has hired more candidates from underrepresented backgrounds — one of the goals he highlighted when he first took on the role.

“We’re not just filling positions,” he told the council in July. “We’re building a department that reflects and serves everyone.”

He also presided over an increased use of technology at the department, particularly from Atlanta-based company Flock Safety. In 2024, the department began implementing Flock Safety cameras, known as automatic license plate readers, that use artificial intelligence to assist police in searching for vehicles. In April, the Everett Police Department also began a partnership with Flock to pilot a “drones as first responders” program, allowing drones to respond quickly to calls for service.

DeRousse said those cameras contributed to a dramatic decrease in vehicle thefts within the city. Thefts per month in 2025 are down 67% from the city’s previous three-year average, according to Everett’s most recent Flock report.

The department’s use of the Flock Safety cameras has been controversial since its implementation. Recently, records showed federal agencies gained access to data from Flock networks throughout Snohomish County. In November, DeRousse told the Everett City Council that the police department is testing a new automated audit system to review every search to its network, flagging unclear search reasons for further review.

Following his retirement, DeRousse will join a regional health care organization and spend more time with his family, according to a city release.

“When I entered this career, I never could have imagined how far it would take me. It’s been an honor serving this community over the past 27 years as part of the Everett Police Department and I want to thank Mayor Franklin for the opportunity to close out my law enforcement career as Chief,” Chief DeRousse wrote in a press release Monday. “I will miss working with the incredible team we have within the Everett Police Department and I’m grateful for our strong, experienced leadership, which will keep us steadily moving forward.”

Franklin appointed DeRousse to the position in 2023.

“Chief DeRousse has given nearly three decades of steadfast service to the people of Everett, and we are incredibly grateful,” Franklin wrote in a release Monday. “John’s dedication to innovation and community engagement will leave a lasting impact on our city as programs he helped create continue helping people for years to come. We wish him the very best as he transitions into this next chapter focused on family and new opportunities.”

Goetz, the next chief to serve, currently oversees the department’s Investigations and Services Bureau. He has also served as a patrol sergeant, a detective, a school resource officer, a public information officer, a member of the Marine Unit and a lieutenant on the Snohomish Regional Drug Task Force while serving in Everett, according to the city release. In the release, Franklin said Goetz “brings decades of experience; strong relationships throughout the department and across the region; and a steady leadership style that reflects the values of our community.”

“It’s an honor to step into the role of chief and continue the strong legacy of integrity, professionalism and innovation built by Chiefs DeRousse, Templeman and the leaders before them,” Goetz wrote in the release. “Everett has an outstanding police department, and I remain committed to supporting our officers, staff and the Everett community as we move forward together.”

Goetz will be sworn in to the role in January.

Will Geschke: 425-339-3443; william.geschke@heraldnet.com; X: @willgeschke.