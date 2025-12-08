Jackson forward Avery Cooke’s double-double dooms Monroe

Prep girls basketball roundup for Monday, Dec. 8:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

Non-league

Jackson 55, Monroe 45

MILL CREEK — Avery Cooke notched a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds, while Camille Phaysith added 13 points and Makena Devine chipped in 12. Monroe’s Mya Mercille poured in a game-high 24 of Monroe’s 45 points while Aspen Vanderveen added 12.

Edmonds-Woodway 59, Marysville Getchell 13

EDMONDS — Finley Wichers led a Warriors balanced attack with 15 points. Freshman point guard Amara Leckie added seven assists as Edmonds-Woodway stayed perfect at 4-0 overall. Individual statistics were not reported for Marysville Getchell (2-2).

Woodinville 83, Archbishop Murphy 81

EVERETT — The Wildcats (2-1) lost in overtime despite 31 points, including seven 3s from Brooke Blachly. Ashley Fletched added 22.

— — — — — —

Shorecrest 56, Lincoln (Seattle) 52