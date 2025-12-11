Don’t sue state for U.S. 2 fatal crash; sue the driver at fault

Regarding the $50 million lawsuit filed against the state for the death of a driver on U.S. 2 (“Family of Monroe woman killed in U.S. 2 crash sues WSDOT for $50 million,” The Herald, Dec. 2), the family claims the road was responsible for this accident.

I’ve driven this highway many times and never considered it dangerous.

Roads don’t cause crashes; reckless, inebriated and careless drivers do.

The only lawsuit should be against the drunk driver who crossed the center line and caused the death. Maybe the defendants should sue whoever sold the liquor.

Or if they really want a really large settlement, both drivers were driving Toyotas, so sue Toyota. This state should not be held liable!

James Tobler

Lynnwood