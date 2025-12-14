LifeWise program’s request for more access to students unreasonable

LifeWise Academy, a religious group, is challenging the Everett School District’s rules for its off-campus, released-time Bible program, threatening legal action if policies aren’t changed to allow more religious presence and less stringent parent consent/material rules.

This request violates the concept of the separation and church and state that is fundamental to our government. Also, in practice the request is unworkable and imposes unreasonable requirements and expense upon the Everett School District. To be equitable the same mandates would apply to each of the numerous sects of each the numerous religions practiced in our local society.

Obviously, this would impose massive bureaucratic stipulations and expense upon the school district and distract them from their primary responsibility of providing a secular education to their student population.

This challenge by LifeWise is a misguided attempt by a few to impose their particular religious beliefs upon many. No form of formal religious proselytization should be allowed within the public school system. LifeWise’s request is unreasonable at best, and unconstitutional at worst and is not worthy of further consideration.

Don Healy

Lynnwood