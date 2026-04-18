Three dead in early Saturday morning collision near Monroe

EVERETT — Three people are dead in an early Saturday morning collision that resulted in the closure of U.S. 2 near Monroe for more than four hours.

Just after midnight Saturday, a 2015 Cadillac SRX was traveling west on U.S. 2 near milepost 18 and Sofie Road, while a 2004 Dodge Dakota was traveling east, according to a Washington State Patrol press release. The Cadillac attempted to pass an uninvolved vehicle and struck the Dodge in the eastbound lane.

The Cadillac came to rest on the westbound shoulder, and the Dodge came to rest on the eastbound shoulder, the release said.

The driver of the Cadillac, a 26-year-old man, and the two occupants of the Dodge, a 33-year-old woman and a 33-year-old man, died at the scene, the release said. First responders transported the passenger of the Cadillac, a 28-year-old man, to Providence Regional Medical Center Everett.

At 4:50 a.m., the roadway reopened, according to Washington State Patrol spokesperson Kelsey Harding on social media.

Jenna Millikan: 425-339-3035; jenna.millikan@heraldnet.com; X: @JennaMillikan