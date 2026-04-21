Providence Everett selects new hospitalist provider

EVERETT — Providence Regional Medical Center Everett has selected a new partner for hospitalist services, Providence Swedish announced in a press release Tuesday.

In February, management told the medical center’s 65 hospitalists that it was ending its agreement with Optum in search of a lower-cost provider. The contract had been in place for more than 20 years.

Hospitalists — which include physicians, nurse practitioners and physician assistants — see patients when they’re admitted to the hospital and oversee care throughout a patient’s stay.

The new provider, Vituity, is a physician-owned, multispecialty partnership based in California. Vituity already provides care at eight Providence locations, including Swedish Edmonds. The organization has a team of more than 8,000 clinicians and provides services in more than 800 practice locations across the country.

“We’re thrilled to expand our partnership with Providence and support Providence Regional Medical Center Everett with a hospitalist program built for long-term strength, clinical excellence, and continuity of care,” said Surinder Yadav, Vituity’s executive vice president of physician practice, in the release. “We deeply value the opportunity to welcome these physicians into Vituity and to work alongside Providence to deliver outstanding care for patients and the community.”

Eight organizations submitted proposals for hospitalist services, the release said. The hospital selected Vituity because of its “expertise in quality improvement, throughput, professional development, workforce retention and graduate medical education,” the release said.

Current hospitalists at Providence Regional Medical Center Everett will be offered similar roles with Vituity, the release said. Details about the new contract are not yet available, Providence Swedish spokesperson Erika Hermanson said in an email Tuesday. The new partnership will begin July 29, when Providence had planned to end its current agreement with Optum.

“We’re excited to partner with Vituity to continue to meet our patient needs while supporting the long-term sustainability of our hospitalist program,” said Kristy Carrington, chief executive of Providence Swedish North Puget Sound, in the release. “We’re equally pleased that our valued contract hospitalist team will have the opportunity to transition their employment to Vituity, helping ensure continuity of care for our patients and strong collaboration with our caregivers.”

Jenna Peterson: 425-339-3486; jenna.peterson@heraldnet.com; X: @jennarpetersonn.