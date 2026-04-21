1 man dead after fiery collision at Mountlake Terrace transit station

EVERETT — A man is dead after a vehicle crashed into the Mountlake Terrace transit station early Tuesday, erupting into flames.

Around 3:30 a.m., Washington State Patrol troopers responded to reports of a vehicle in flames against the side of the Mountlake Terrace Freeway Station, according to Washington State Patrol spokesperson Kelsey Harding on social media.

A 2007 Mercedes-Benz was traveling north on I-5 at 236th Street Southwest when it left the mainline onto the exit ramp to the transit station and struck the wall, according to a Washington State Patrol press release.

The driver, a 43-year-old man from Ferndale, died at the scene, the release said.

The station and elevator are open, according to Sound Transit spokesperson David Jackson.

Correction: A previous version of this story said the vehicle crashed into the Mountlake Terrace Station. The vehicle crashed into the Mountlake Terrace Freeway Station, which is connected to Mountlake Terrace Station.

Jenna Millikan: 425-339-3035; jenna.millikan@heraldnet.com; X: @JennaMillikan