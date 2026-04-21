Retail cannabis buds in Lynnwood after city lifts ban

People walk around Starbuds on Monday, April 20, 2026 in Lynnwood, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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Customers shop inside of Starbuds on Monday, April 20, 2026 in Lynnwood, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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Lynnwood Mayor George Hurst speaks at Starbuds opening on Monday, April 20, 2026 in Lynnwood, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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Employee McKenna Haley grabs a pre-roll for a customer during Starbuds grand opening on Monday, April 20, 2026 in Lynnwood, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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Starbuds owner Kaden Sadis outside of their newly opened Lynnwood location on Monday, April 20, 2026 in Lynnwood, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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EVERETT — The city of Lynnwood’s first cannabis retailer since the city lifted the decade-long ban opened on 4/20, the unofficial cannabis holiday.

Not to be confused with the Starbucks next door, the cannabis retailer Starbuds Cannabis Co. opened the doors to the Lynnwood location on Monday. This comes nearly seven months after the Lynnwood City Council lifted its 10-year ban on retail cannabis in a 5-2 vote.

After the long wait, the Lynnwood store’s co-owner, Kaden Sadis, said he is excited to finally open.

“It’s a big moment for us,” Sadis said in an email Tuesday. “There’s a real sense of responsibility that comes with being first, not just to run a successful business, but to help set the tone for how regulated cannabis can operate in a community like Lynnwood.”

In September, the city council adopted an ordinance that allows up to four stores in some areas of Highway 99 and near Alderwood Mall. Per an amendment passed by the council, all cannabis retailers within the city must be certified as a medical marijuana provider by the state liquor and cannabis board.

While Starbuds sells medical products, customers can purchase recreational cannabis products from Starbuds without obtaining a medical marijuana card.

The city estimates $100,000 in annual tax revenue by allowing cannabis retailers, Principal Planner Rebecca Samy said at a City Council meeting last year.

On Monday, a crowd gathered around the Starbuds as Lynnwood Mayor George Hurst cut the ribbon for the grand opening.

It’s not just that Starbuds was the first cannabis retailer following the longstanding ban that made the opening significant, Hurst said in a speech before the ribbon cutting.

“Being centrally located in one of Lynnwood’s most active commercial corridors,” he said. “Alongside nationally recognized retail businesses, demonstrates what’s possible when policies, planning and responsible business come together.”

The Starbuds sits near food and drink brands Starbucks and Wingstop.

To demonstrate commitment to reinvesting in the Lynnwood community, Starbuds donated to three local nonprofits, according to a press release. At the event, Sadis presented $1,000 checks to Housing Hope, Lynnwood Food Bank and Washington Vocational Services.

For Starbuds, the Lynnwood opening is also an opportunity to contribute to the city’s future, said Derek Anderson, the owner of Starbuds Cannabis Co., in the release.

“This moment reflects what can happen when local government, small business, and the community work together through a transparent and thoughtful process,” he said in the release.

While Starbuds has other locations throughout Washington, this is the first Lynnwood location, Sadis said.

“We’ve been building a big customer base,” Sadis said Monday. “… So hopefully we’ll have a bunch of people in here, some loyal customers.”

Emily Adkins was one of a handful of employees working the counter on opening day. She came from cannabis retailer The Joint’s Everett location.

“I’m really excited for opportunities to be the first to offer things to the community that haven’t been offered before,” she said Monday. “… I think it’s gonna be a really busy location.”

If you go

Starbuds, located at 4028 196th St. SW #104 in Lynnwood, is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Jenna Millikan: 425-339-3035; jenna.millikan@heraldnet.com; X: @JennaMillikan