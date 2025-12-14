President Trump deserves F grades in all courses

The preponderance of evidence overwhelmingly proves that Donald Trump is the runaway-winner in the grading of all president’s corrupt actions. To assert that he is a convicted felon who while in office has greatly enriched himself and others is incontrovertible.

The killing of people in boats from Venezuela in open waters is criminal. If we can pinpoint a boat’s location in such waters why can’t we just intercept the boat when it gets close to its destination without killing an occupant who isn’t doing something that would legally justify self-defense? The teacher gives Trump an F.

Despite Trump’s pre-election boasting, Russia’s Vladimir Putin continues his war crimes vs. Ukraine on a daily basis. Trump’s weak response/inaction to date are embarrassing to those of us who don’t want Putin to steal land and/or kill more Ukrainians. The teacher gives Trump an F.

Trump continues to disavow knowledge of his Secretary of War’s well-publicized bad acts and he shirks personal responsibility and liability. About 75 years ago President Truman, whose acts played a decisive leadership role in ending World War II, famously said when alluding to who is responsible, “The buck stops here,” a concept foreign to failed leader Trump who always asserts non-responsibility. The only buck he’s interested in is the unknown billions of them that he’s reaped while in office. For his comportment and work performance the teacher gives him an F.

A college student with these grades would flunk out of school.

Torn Gish Sr.

Marysville