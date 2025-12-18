Trump’s ailment is Biden Derangement Syndrome

I guess I have TDS (Trump Derangement Syndrome), which I am positive makes me better off than someone with BDS (Biden Derangement Syndrome), who is obsessed with someone from the past that is just trying to live out his final years in peace after a career in public service. Biden had genuine concern for the less-wel-off in all states, whether red, blue, or purple.

I wonder how scrapping plans for electric vehicle charging stations, solar and wind power generation, and reducing EPA mileage and emission requirements that will undoubtedly decrease EV sales and increase demand and price for gasoline/diesel will help me in my 25 mpg car. And are there still people who remember those semis roaring along with two streams of black smelly soot pouring out of the stacks making us sick, while driving their 13 mpg car?

Now in the aftermath of the horrible Rob Reiner family tragedy, Trump has the audacity to suggest that Reiner’s TDS played a role.

I supposed it is only my TDS that I can’t believe anything Trump says.He keeps saying our economy is good. While fluctuating gas is currently down 50 cents a gallon and might save me 20 bucks on my 40 gallons a month, my hamburger has gone up much more and not likely to go back down. He won’t’ admit prices are up. He denies tariffs are causing it.

here are a few that will still accept his word, but less each day. Especially farmers. Other countries, such as our NATO allies, are going to view Trump like Zelensky views Putin, saying “You can’t trust Putin.”

Fortunately my TDS is less serious than BDS, as after he has left office I will likely heave a sigh of relief and not mention him again.

Bill Severson

Stanwood