Arlington, Edmonds-Woodway, Meadowdale among weekend winners

Prep boys basketball roundup for Dec. 19-20:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

FRIDAY

Wesco 4A

Kamiak 67, Arlington 59

ARLINGTON — Mac Crews poured in 22 points for the Eagles (7-0 overall, 2-0 league), who also got contributions from Hudson Miller (15) and Carson Rowell (10). Kamiak (2-7, 0-2) was led by Max Christiansen, who matched Crews for game-high honors with 22 points. Deyan Septimo Ruiz (13 points) and Aaron Pierre (10) also scored in double figures for the Knights.

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Glacier Peak 52, Lake Stevens 50

Mariner 77, Cascade 60

Wesco 3A/2A North

Everett 53, Snohomish 43

SNOHOMISH — Noah Owens (16 points), Henry Selders (15) and Gemini Jones (13) carried Everett (5-1 overall, 1-0 league) past the Panthers in the league opener for both teams. Hudson Smith scored a game-high 19 points for Snohomish (4-4, 0-1), while Deyton Wheat added 12.

Wesco 3A/2A South

Meadowdale 57, Mountlake Terrace 55

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE — Trailing by nine points in the fourth quarter, the Mavericks stormed back to improve to 4-2 overall, and 2-0 in league. Khalil Botley scored a game-high 20 points to go along with five rebounds for Meadowdale. Noah Million added 13. The Hawks (1-6, 1-2) were led by Anthony Fuentes (15 points), Tyree Connor (12) and Jordan Wilson (10).

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Archbishop Murphy 66, Lynnwood 55

Shorewood 85, Shorecrest 61

Emerald Sound

South Whidbey 72, Granite Falls 60

Bear Creek 53, King’s 49

Non-league

Edmonds-Woodway 59, Stanwood 46

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SATURDAY

Non-league

Monroe 68, Sedro-Woolley 61

SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Wyatt Prohn (18 points), Caleb Campell (14) and Isaiah Kiehl (12) all scored in double figures for the Bearcats, who improved to 6-0.

Edmonds-Woodway 60, Bishop Blanchet 42

EDMONDS — The Warriors improved to a perfect 7-0 behind 21 points from DJ Karl. Cruz Escandon added 11 for Edmonds-Woodway, which led by 29 at one point in the second quarter.

Lakewood 74, Squalicum 36

LAKEWOOD — Caleb Greenwood scored 24 for the Cougars, who improved to 3-0.

Darrington 78, Clallam Bay 48

CLALLAM BAY — Junior Grady Stuvland dominated with 37 points as the Loggers improved to 3-2. Hunter Anderson added 16 points, while Jayce Lenker helped out with 11.

Bellingham 78, Marysville Getchell 53

MARYSVILLE — Bellingham broke it open with 8-0 run in the third quarter. Evan Trinidad scored a team-high 18 for the Chargers (0-7).

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Glacier Peak 64, Mt. Spokane 54

Mountlake Terrace 67, Kentwood 48

Shorecrest 68, Nathan Hale 40

Kentridge 47, Jackson 46

Anacortes 64, Archbishop Murphy 59

Lynden 72, Stanwood 38

Sultan 40, Friday Harbor 38

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Evergreen Lutheran 94, Grace Academy 46

Wapato at Tulalip Heritage, canceled