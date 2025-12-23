Glacier Peak boys down Puyallup in statement win

Glacier Peak’s Reed Nagel runs into Gonzaga Prep’s Hudson Floyd while trying to make a jump shot during the 4A boys semifinal game on Friday, March 7, 2025 in Tacoma, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Prep basketball roundup for Tuesday, Dec. 23:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

BOYS BASKETBALL

Non-league

Glacier Peak 64, Puyallup 55

SNOHOMISH — The Grizzlies (6-0 overall) continued their perfect non-league slate with a solid win over the Class 4A state runners-up in the Vikings. Individual stats were not reported.

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GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lakeside (Seattle) 60, Lake Stevens 50

LAKE STEVENS — The Vikings (6-2) fell to the visiting Lions. Individual stats were not reported.