Bring back World War II lapel paperclip as protest

If you are feeling lost with the mess of this Trump administration, join the silent revolution. During World War II when Germany invaded Norway, the citizens found a way to have a silent revolution. Everyone started to wear paper clips. (By the way, the paper clip was invented by a Norwegian, Johan Vaaler, in 1899.)

The paper clips symbolized resistance and unity. I try to wear a paper clip every day for my silent revolution and it makes me feel like I am doing something positive.

Helen Arnold

Mukilteo