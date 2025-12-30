Everett Schools bond, levy support career, STEM pathways

Everett Public Schools does many things well, including a 96 percent graduation rate. One area that deserves more attention, however, is the district’s Career and Technical Education (CTE) program. CTE prepares students for both the workforce and further education, ensuring they gain the skills and knowledge needed to succeed in their chosen careers or educational pathways.

The district is now asking for community support to grow CTE programs to meet the demands of tomorrow’s jobs. One of the funding objectives of the upcoming School Construction Bond and Education Levy would expand STEM and career-connected learning space at Cascade High School by building a new CTE facility. This new building would house automotive repair, advanced manufacturing, robotics, and skilled trades programs, all fields with strong local and regional workforce demand.

As a retired Boeing executive and the community chair of the CTE General Advisory Council, I have been involved with CTE for more than 20 years. I have seen firsthand the district’s commitment and growth, culminating in robust career pathways across all three high schools. These include Business and Marketing, Communication and Information Technology, Education, Energy and Sustainability, Engineering and Advanced Manufacturing, Family and Consumer Sciences, and Health Sciences and Medical programs.

The work is not done. Everett Public Schools is doing its part, and now our community must do ours. Supporting the 2026 School Construction Bond and Education Levy is an investment in our students’ futures, ensuring they graduate ready for college, careers, and life.

John Monroe

Everett