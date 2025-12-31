Thanks for gorgeous piece of writing on Marysville Opera House

Regarding a recent article about the Marysville Opera House (“Now showing: The 114-year-old Marysville Opera House reclaims the spotlight,” The Herald, Dec. 25):

What a beautiful article, so well done in every respect: history, fun-filled facts, and just a gorgeous piece of writing! And it’s so important for members of Snohomish County communities to know of yet another cultural resource.

I have done lots of freelance journalism like Janice Podsada, and was a full-time communication professor for over a decade. Meaning: I know the time it took to produce such a beautifully crafted article. Herald editors: Hire this lady full time (if she’s looking for a job)!

Colleen Roach

Mountlake Terrace

Editor’s note: Ms. Podsada was for many years a general assignment, business and arts reporter for The Daily Herald and continues to contribute her talents.