Deyton Wheat’s 29 leads Panthers past Marysville Pilchuck on Friday

Prep boys basketball roundup for Jan. 2-3:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

FRIDAY

Wesco 3A/2A North

Snohomish 76, Marysville Pilchuck 54

SNOHOMISH — Deyton Wheat dominated for the Panthers with 29 points and nine rebounds. Grady Rohrich (12 points), Grant Smith (11 points) and Julian Buck (11 rebounds) also played key roles for Snohomish (6-6 overall, 2-3 league). The Tomahawks (3-8, 1-1) got all but two of their points from Michael Smathers Jr. (21), Michael Taylor (17) and Bryson Sisk (14).

Monroe 77, Everett 47

EVERETT — The Bearcats rebounded from their season’s first loss, improving to 8-1 overall and 2-0 in league.

Read The Herald’s report of the game HERE.

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Stanwood 70, Marysville Getchell 56

Wesco 3A/2A South

Meadowdale 71, Archbishop Murphy 52

EVERETT — Paced by Khalil Botley’s 20 points, Marley Miller’s 17 points and five assists, as well as Noah Million’s 11 points, the Mavericks improved to 9-1 overall and 3-0 in league. Carter Hagen contributed team highs of 14 points and six rebounds for the Wildcats (2-4, 1-3).

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Edmonds-Woodway 62, Mountlake Terrace 43

Shorewood 66, Lynnwood 42

Wesco 4A

Lake Stevens 91, Cascade 27

EVERETT — A combined 45 points from Yeki Bekele (24) and Devin Freeman (21) led the Vikings (6-3, 2-1). Kenny Rasmussen hit three 3s during his 10-point outing for Cascade (0-9, 0-3).

Kamiak 68, Mariner 44

MUKILTEO — Max Christiansen’s 20 points, Aaron Pierre’s 13 and Deyan Septimo Ruiz’s 11 led the Knights (4-7, 1-2). Mariner dropped to 1-8, 1-3.

Northwest

Lakewood 67, Ferndale 51

FERNDALE — The Cougars were paced by Carter Langum’s 21 points and Caleb Greenland’s 18 as they improved to 6-1 overall and 5-0 in league play.

Non-league

Arlington 78, Shorecrest 53

ARLINGTON — Mac Crews came just two assists shy of a triple-double, posting 17 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists as the Eagles improved to 8-1 overall. Hudson Miller (15 points), Carson Rowell (11), Micah Robison (11) and Maveric Vaden (10) each scored in double figures for Arlington. Brayden Fischer scored a game-high 19 points for the Scots (6-5).

Concordia Christian Academy 76, Darrington 43

TACOMA — The Loggers fell to 3-3 overall despite 22 points and three steals from Grady Stuvland. Carter Snel added 10 points and three steals for Darrington.

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SATURDAY

Wesco 4A

Glacier Peak 65, Jackson 39

Non-league

Granite Falls 46, Friday Harbor 44

Archbishop Murphy 69, North Kitsap 44

Darrington 86, Lake Quinault 57