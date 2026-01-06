Frosh phenom leads Edmonds-Woodway girls past Shorecrest

Prep basketball roundup for Tuesday, Jan. 6:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Wesco 3A/2A South

Edmonds-Woodway 55, Shorecrest 51

SHORELINE — Freshman forward Zaniyah Jones dominated with 27 points and 21 rebounds as the Warriors improved to 11-1 overall and 3-1 in league play with tight win. Sloane Franks added 11 points for E-W. Senior guard Jorja Perrin registered team highs of 18 points and 16 rebounds for the Scots (5-6, 3-2).

Mountlake Terrace 52, Shorewood 42

SHORELINE — Sophomore guard Jaliyah Dyson’s 25 points paced Terrace (6-7 overall, 2-3 league). Rose Gallagher led the Stormrays (1-10, 1-4) with 14.

Meadowdale 47, Lynnwood 27

LYNNWOOD — Mia Brockmeyer (15 points) Lex Zardis (13) and Lisa Sonko (10) scored in double figures for the Mavericks (6-5, 3-1). Ena Dodik posted 13 points for Lynnwood (2-11, 0-6).

Wesco 4A

Jackson 51, Arlington 46

MILL CREEK — Junior Avery Cooke (14 points, eight rebounds) and freshman Camille Phaysith (13 points, six assists) led the Timberwolves (8-2 overall, 3-1 league). Sami Jones scored 15 points for Arlington (7-4, 2-2).

Lake Stevens 72, Mariner 42

LAKE STEVENS — Noelani Tupua poured in 25 points for the Vikings (8-2 overall, 4-0 league), while Naomi Anderson scored a team-high 20 for Mariner (5-5, 1-4).

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Glacier Peak 59, Kamiak 39

Northwest

Lakewood 68, Mount Vernon 62

Northwest 2B/1B

Mount Vernon Christian 85, Darrington 12

Northwest 1B

Tulalip Heritage 36, Grace Academy 24

Non-league

Everett 40, Ferndale 20

EVERETT — Akilah Shaw led Everett (6-5 overall) with 11 points.

Granite Falls 46, Northwest 15

BOYS BASKETBALL

Northwest 2B/1B

Mount Vernon Christian 83, Darrington 45

Northwest 1B

Tulalip Heritage 72, Grace Academy 57

Non-league

Granite Falls 53, Northwest 29