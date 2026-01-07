New era for city of Snohomish’s leadership welcomed

Thank you Everett Herald for your report on the lame duck Snohomish city council’s special meeting to appoint a new member to its planning commission (“Snohomish City Council takes final action before new administration,” The Herald, Dec. 29).

Said council member David Flynn, who won his bid for re-election, “Calling a special council meeting with an action item at 3 p.m. mid-week — on a holiday week — with a minimal amount of public announcement, I feel is not appropriate.”

Outgoing council member Karen Guzak disagreed, saying ” I think everybody here is glad to be here and it’s certainly within our purview to do this appointment here before our mayor’s term ends and before mine ends.”

While I am disappointed in outgoing mayor Redmon and outgoing council member Guzak’s rush to make this appointment, I am certainly not surprised. After all, it was their scheme to spend over $70 million on a new civic campus and the subsequent whack-a-mole strategy to keep the public guessing about its true cost that ultimately led to their election loss.

With a new mayor, two new council members and a new city administrator coming on board, I am looking forward to a new era of integrity and transparency from city leaders in Snohomish.

Scott Zaro

Snohomish