Area stars shine on all-state volleyball teams

Lake Stevens senior and University of Oregon commit Laura Eichert is The Herald’s 2025 Volleyball Player of the Year. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

The Washington State Volleyball Coaches Association (WSVCA) has released its all-state volleyball teams for the 2025 season.

Class 4A state champion led the way with Herald All-Area Player of the Year Laura Eichert winning state player of the year honors. Lake Stevens’ Kyle Hoglund was named 4A’s top coach, while three of his players earned first-team all-state honors.

Stanwood’s Laura Amundson was named one of Class 3A’s coaches of the year.

Bold indicates local 4A and 3A area first-team all-state team members.

4A all-state team

Player of the Year

Laura Eichert, OH, Lake Stevens

Coach of the Year

Laura Eichert, OH, Lake Stevens

First team

Right-side hitter

Selena Morales, sr., Curtis

Outside hitter

Laura Eichert, sr., Lake Stevens

Gabriella Thompson, sr., Camas

Middle Blocker

Rylee Jones, sr., Wenatchee

Kayla Baker, jr., Curtis

Setter

Olivia Gonzales, sr., Lake Stevens

Kayla Baker, jr., Curtis

Noella Migliuri, sr., Gonzaga Prep

Libero

Elaina Duong, sr., Curtis

Audrey Iseminger, soph., Lake Stevens

Second team/Honorable mention: No local athletes

— — — — — —

3A all-state team

Player of the Year

Addy Conner, OH, North Thurston

Coaches of the Year

Krista Kelly, Lakes

Megan Amundson, Stanwood

Jackie Meyer, North Thurston

First-team

Outside hitter

Addy Conner, sr., North Thurston

Kinley Smith, jr., Timberline

Middle Blocker

Brynlee Allred, jr., Ridgeline

Berkeley Neilson, sr., Mount Spokane

Marley Alefaio, sr., Lakes

Setter

Sammi Humphrey, sr., North Thurston

Gracie Jacoby, jr., Prairie

Libero

Kela Williams, jr., Mount Spokane

Kaitlyn Nguyen, sr., Bellevue

Second-team (local)

Ava Gonzalez, OH, jr., Everett

Honorable Mention (local)

Whitney Longspaugh, OH, jr., Stanwood

Audrey Williams, OH, jr., Lynnwood

Jammy Thomas, L, sr., Everett

Maddison Walker, L, jr., Monroe

— — — — — —

2A all-state team (local)

First team

Emma Morgan-McAuliff, MB, sr., Archbishop Murphy

Second team

Teuila Halalilo, S/RS, jr., Archbishop Murphy

Honorable mention

Julia Navaluna, L, soph., Archbishop Murphy

— — — — — —

1B all-state team (local)

Honorable mention

Sophie Ross, OH, jr, Darrington

Lucy Stewart, OH, sr., Darrington

Abigail Cochran, MB, jr., Darrington

Avery Brown, L, sr., Darrington

Full All-State teams can be found HERE.