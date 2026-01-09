Area stars shine on all-state volleyball teams
Published 9:30 am Friday, January 9, 2026
The Washington State Volleyball Coaches Association (WSVCA) has released its all-state volleyball teams for the 2025 season.
Class 4A state champion led the way with Herald All-Area Player of the Year Laura Eichert winning state player of the year honors. Lake Stevens’ Kyle Hoglund was named 4A’s top coach, while three of his players earned first-team all-state honors.
Stanwood’s Laura Amundson was named one of Class 3A’s coaches of the year.
Bold indicates local 4A and 3A area first-team all-state team members.
4A all-state team
Player of the Year
Laura Eichert, OH, Lake Stevens
Coach of the Year
Laura Eichert, OH, Lake Stevens
First team
Right-side hitter
Selena Morales, sr., Curtis
Outside hitter
Laura Eichert, sr., Lake Stevens
Gabriella Thompson, sr., Camas
Middle Blocker
Rylee Jones, sr., Wenatchee
Kayla Baker, jr., Curtis
Setter
Olivia Gonzales, sr., Lake Stevens
Kayla Baker, jr., Curtis
Noella Migliuri, sr., Gonzaga Prep
Libero
Elaina Duong, sr., Curtis
Audrey Iseminger, soph., Lake Stevens
Second team/Honorable mention: No local athletes
— — — — — —
3A all-state team
Player of the Year
Addy Conner, OH, North Thurston
Coaches of the Year
Krista Kelly, Lakes
Megan Amundson, Stanwood
Jackie Meyer, North Thurston
First-team
Outside hitter
Addy Conner, sr., North Thurston
Kinley Smith, jr., Timberline
Middle Blocker
Brynlee Allred, jr., Ridgeline
Berkeley Neilson, sr., Mount Spokane
Marley Alefaio, sr., Lakes
Setter
Sammi Humphrey, sr., North Thurston
Gracie Jacoby, jr., Prairie
Libero
Kela Williams, jr., Mount Spokane
Kaitlyn Nguyen, sr., Bellevue
Second-team (local)
Ava Gonzalez, OH, jr., Everett
Honorable Mention (local)
Whitney Longspaugh, OH, jr., Stanwood
Audrey Williams, OH, jr., Lynnwood
Jammy Thomas, L, sr., Everett
Maddison Walker, L, jr., Monroe
— — — — — —
2A all-state team (local)
First team
Emma Morgan-McAuliff, MB, sr., Archbishop Murphy
Second team
Teuila Halalilo, S/RS, jr., Archbishop Murphy
Honorable mention
Julia Navaluna, L, soph., Archbishop Murphy
— — — — — —
1B all-state team (local)
Honorable mention
Sophie Ross, OH, jr, Darrington
Lucy Stewart, OH, sr., Darrington
Abigail Cochran, MB, jr., Darrington
Avery Brown, L, sr., Darrington