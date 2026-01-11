Forum column: Trump ignores ‘Love your neighbor’

Responding to the Forum column by Dan Hazen in The Herald I am a bit confused (“What share of blame should left bear for Trump’s reign,” The Herald, Jan. 3). Donald Trump says a lot of hateful things. The demonstrations against Trump have been very careful to not be hateful. Donald Trump in no way listens to the advice, “Love your neighbor and love your enemy.” He does the opposite.

Richard Guthrie

Snohomish