Caleb Greenland sets Lakewood’s career scoring mark

Prep boys basketball roundup for Monday, Jan. 12:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

Northwest

Lakewood 80, Bellingham 51

LAKEWOOD — Caleb Greenland became Lakewood’s all-time leading scorer, pushing his total to 1,358 points. Greenland scored 15 points, adding to a balanced attack of Derek Wilson (17 points), Carter Langum (13) and Chase Kirkpatrick as the Cougars improved 8-2 overall and 6-1 in league play.

Non-league

Gig Harbor 53, Everett 44

EVERETT — The Seagulls dipped to 8-6 despite 18 points from Noah Owens.

Kamiak 69, Lynnwood 44

MUKILTEO — Max Christiansen scored a game-high 26 for the Knights, who improved to 5-8 overall. Zane Rucker added 12 points, and Aaron Pierre chipped in with 10. Lynnwood fell to 5-9.

Sedro-Woolley 66, Lake Stevens 62

LAKE STEVENS — Yeki Bekele (17 points) and Gabe Allinson (15) combined for 32 points, but the Vikings fell to 8-4.

Darrington 73, Providence Classical Christian 50

DARRINGTON — Grady Stuvland (29 points, eight steals, four assists), Carter Snel (19 points, five steals, six rebounds) and Hunter Anderson (15 points, eight assist, three steals) helped the Loggers improve to 7-4.

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Archbishop Murphy 75, Mariner 49

Eastlake 60, Cascade 43

Lopez Island 56, Sultan 33