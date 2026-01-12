Vote for The Herald’s Prep Athlete of the Week for Jan. 4-10

The Athlete of the Week nominees for Dec. Jan. 4-10. Voting closes at midnight Sunday. The winner will be announced with the next poll and in next Wednesday’s paper.

Last week’s winner

Freya Schwabenbauer | Snohomish girls wrestling

The freshman went 5-0 with four pins en route to winning the 130-pound division at the 54-school Pac Coast Tournament in Ridgefield. Schwabenbauer won The Herald’s Athlete of the Week for Dec. 28-Jan. 3 by claiming 690 (42.54%) of the 1,622 votes.

This week’s nominees

Hunter Anderson | Darrington boys basketball

The senior got it done on both ends on Jan. 10, scoring 24 points and stealing the ball nine times in a win over Concrete.

Tenny Oylear | Monroe flag football

The sophomore quarterback helped the Bearcats earn a $1,000 grant at a “Seahawks Takeover” event, throwing a 45-yard touchdown pass in a 21-14 win over Squalicum on Jan. 7.

Zaniyah Jones | Edmonds-Woodway girls basketball

The freshman forward dominated with 27 points and 21 rebounds as the Warriors beat Shorecrest on Jan. 6.

Odin Schwabenbauer | Snohomish boys wrestling

The junior won the 285-pound division, emerging from a bracket of 49 wrestlers in the Gut Check Tournament on Jan. 10. Schwabenauer pinned his first four opponents before winning the title bout by a 9-2 decision.

Note: The Herald’s Athlete of the Week nominees are chosen based on stats reported to the newspaper, recommendations from coaches and first-hand observations. Stats from games and recommendations for nominees can be sent to sports@heraldnet.com. Nominees must be submitted by 9 a.m. Monday. Did we miss someone? It could be because individual stats were not reported to The Herald. Coaches/scorekeepers: Please report results by 10:30 p.m. on the day of the event. To participate in the voting, visit heraldnet.com.