Snohomish boys knock off Monroe for key league win

Prep basketball roundup for Wednesday, Jan. 14:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

BOYS BASKETBALL

Wesco 3A/2A North

Snohomish 56, Monroe 55

MONROE — The Panthers (9-6 overall, 3-1 league) held on late to hand the defending District 1 champion Bearcats (11-2, 3-1) their first league loss, creating a three-way tie atop the standings. Grady Rohrich led the winning effort, knocking down four of his seven 3-point attempts to score 18 for Snohomish. Deyton Wheat scored 14 to back Rohrich while Caleb Campbell and Isaiah Kiehl each scored 14 for Monroe.

Marysville Pilchuck 80, Stanwood 77

MARYSVILLE — The Tomahawks (3-10, 1-2) outlasted the Spartans (3-9, 1-2) to pick up their first league win of the season. Michael Taylor led the way with 25 points, and was backed by a 15-point outing from Michael Smathers Jr. Jayden Abell paced Stanwood with 14 points.

Everett 63, Marysville Getchell 52

MARYSVILLE — Michael and Henry Selders made their mark all night for Everett (9-6, 3-1), as the Seagulls took down the Chargers (0-13, 0-4) on the road. Michael had a game-high 23 points and 12 rebounds while Henry notched 20 points and eight rebounds. Noah Owens pitched in a balanced game for Everett, scoring nine points and adding seven rebounds and five assists as the Seagulls closed the night on an 8-0 run. Victor Maldonado led Marysville Getchell with 16 points.

Wesco 4A

Arlington 71, Lake Stevens 62

LAKE STEVENS — The Eagles (10-2, 4-1) held onto their half-game lead for second place over the Vikings (8-5, 4-2) as Mac Crews poured in 27 points for Arlington. Maveric Vaden followed close behind with 17 points while Devin Freeman led Lake Stevens with 23 points.

Jackson 71, Kamiak 61

MUKILTEO — Joey Gosline had a game-high 22 points as the Timberwolves (7-6, 4-2) took down the Knights (5-9, 1-4) on the road. Seamus Williams added 17 points for Jackson while Max Christiansen tied the game-high mark for Kamiak with 22 points himself. Aaron Pierre and Deyan Ruiz each scored 12 for the Knights as well.

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Glacier Peak 91, Cascade 31

Wesco 3A/2A South

Meadowdale 69, Shorecrest 62

LYNNWOOD — The Mavericks (11-3, 5-1) led by as much 19 in a solid win over the Scots (7-7, 3-3). Nolan Lee went 5-for-7 from beyond the arc to score a game-high 25 points while Marley Miller added 18 points for Meadowdale. Alexander Lo led Shorecrest with 19 points in the loss.

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Shorewood 55, Edmonds-Woodway 54

Archbishop Murphy 57, Mountlake Terrace 53

Northwest 2B/1B

Darrington 71, Concrete 57

CONCRETE — The Loggers (9-4, 3-1) earned a solid league win over the Lions, as Grady Stuvland led the way with 20 points. Chevy Vincent added 15 points, all on 3-pointers, while Jayce Lenker had 12 for Darrington. Hunter Anderson was a wrecking ball on defense, notching seven steals.

Non-league

Lynnwood 76, Newport 68

Northwest

Mount Vernon 61, Lakewood 42

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GIRLS BASKETBALL

Non-league

Granite Falls 41, Tyee 37

Northwest 2B/1B

Concrete 53, Darrington 16