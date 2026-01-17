Kamiak’s Max Christiansen surpasses 1,000 career points

Prep boys basketball roundup for Friday and Saturday (Jan. 16-17):

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

BOYS BASKETBALL

Wesco 4A

Kamiak 77, Cascade 46

EVERETT — Max Christiansen scored 19 points while becoming the second player in Kamiak boys basketball history to surpass 1,000 career points. Jaxen Edwards added 12 as the Knights improved to 6-9 overall and 2-4 in league. The Bruins fell to 0-14, 0-6.

Glacier Peak 74, Arlington 35

The Grizzlies used a 22-0 run to pounce on the Eagles.

Read The Herald’s report of the game HERE.

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Jackson 73, Mariner 43

Wesco 3A/2A North

Marysville-Pilchuck 75, Marysville Getchell 63

MARYSVILLE — Marysville Pilchuck’s Michael Smathers went off again, this time against the cross-town Chargers, scoring 41 points. Michael Taylor added 13 for the Tomahawks (5-10 overall, 2-2 league). Individual stats were not reported for MG (0-14, 0-4).

Snohomish 60, Everett 48

EVERETT — Snohomish junior guard Grady Rohrich drilled five 3-point baskets on his way to a game-high 21 points as the Panthers improved to 10-6 overall and 4-1 in league. Deyton Wheat (13) and Hudson Smith (11) contributed double-figure scoring.

Henry Selders scored a game-high 18 points for Everett (9-7, 3-2), while Noah Owens and Henry Selders each contributed 13.

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Monroe 63, Stanwood 47

Wesco 3A/2A South

Shorewood 58, Archbishop Murphy 49

Edmonds-Woodway 54, Lynnwood 52

Mountlake Terrace 70, Shorecrest 45

Northwest

Sehome 65, Lakewood 57

LAKEWOOD — The Cougars (8-4, 6-3) fell despite 19 points from Caleb Greenland. Carter added 13 for Lakewood.

Emerald Sound

King’s 63, Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 42

South Whidbey 61, Granite Falls 59

Northwest 2B/1B

Coupeville 75, Darrington 57

COUPEVILLE — Grady Stuvland (20 points, three steals), Hunter Anderson had (14 points, seven assists, two steals) Jayce Lenker (12 points, 10 rebounds, three steals) had strong game for the Loggers (9-5 overall, 3-2 league).

Northwest 1B

Tulalip Heritage 104, Cedar Park Christian (Lynnwood) 33

LYNNWOOD — Davien Parks led a domination with 27 points, five assists and four steals.

Non-league

Meadowdale 69, Cedarcrest 40

LYNNWOOD — Marley Miller (16 points, six assists, six rebounds) and Richard Jones Jr. (12 points) led the way for the Mavericks (12-3).

SATURDAY

Non-league

Tulalip Heritage 88, Wapato 65

MARYSVILLE — Davien Parks tallied 26 points, seven rebounds and four assists as the Hawks improved to 12-2 overall. Yari Williams (15 points, eight rebounds, three assists), Davis Bachand (15 points, five rebounds, three steals) and Ziggy Myles-Gilford (12 points, five rebounds, five assists) also had strong games for Tulalip Heritage.

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Auburn Adventist 65, Granite Falls 59

Northwest 1B

Providence Classical Christian 40, Grace Academy 35