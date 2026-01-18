Host Marysville Pilchuck claims MP Wrestling Premier title

Prep wrestling roundup for Friday and Saturday (Jan. 16-17):

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

SATURDAY

MP Wrestling Premiere

MARYSVILLE — The Tomahawks, propelled by individual titles from Garrett Turner (126 pounds), Gunner Janes (138) and Breyden Childress (157), used its overall depth win their home event.

At Marysville Pilchuck H.S.

Team Scores

1. Marysville Pilchuck 195.5; 2. Glacier Peak 171.5; 3. Kentwood 171; 4. Wenatchee 108; 5. Woodinville 104.5; 6. Lynden 102; 7. Snohomish 91.5; 8. Shorecrest 79.5; 9. Jackson 65; 10. Squalicum 62; 11. Marysville Getchell 59; 12. Sehome 53.5; 13. Granite Falls 23; 13. Lakewood 23.

Championship matches

At Marysville Pilchuck H.S.

106—Jaden Nguyen (Jackson) tech. fall Erwin Castillo (Marysville Pilchuck) 15-0; 113—James Edmonds (Glacier Peak) pinned Matthew Hall (Sehome) 15-4 0:48; 120—Kallel Dusenberry (Glacier Peak) 15-4 maj. dec. Eliseo Ortiz Lopez (Lynden) 13-1; 126—Garrett Turner (Marysville Pilchuck) 26-6 maj. dec. Gideon Ryder (Shorecrest) 13-1; 132—Jonathan Finnestad (Kentwood) 25-9 tech. fall Sawyer Munson (Woodinville) 21-4; 138—Gunner Janes (Marysville Pilchuck) 22-5 dec. Brenden Ferrall-Garcia (Squalicum) 15-14; 144—Avi Wylen (Shorecrest) pinned Maxwell Woodall (Marysville Pilchuck) 1:07; 150—Trigg Jorgenson (Lynden) pinned Bobby Rothenberger (Kentwood) 3:08; 157—Breyden Childress (Marysville Pilchuck) 27-5 dec. Colin Mcgiverin (Sehome) 9-7; 165—Michael Mahuika (Wenatchee) pinned Rocco Miceli (Kentwood) 2:46; 175—John Gutzwiler (Wenatchee) pinned Landon Harlow (Woodinville) 1:03; 190—Oliver Martinez (Glacier Peak) 22-7 maj. dec. Abhijeet Saroya (Kentwood) 10-2; 215—Maxwell Bridges (Glacier Peak) 20-6 maj. dec. Aiden Eagle (Marysville Pilchuck) 9-0; 285—Odin Schwabenbauer (Snohomish) pinned LeeAndrew Rubin (Kentwood) 5:16.

Justice For All Tournament

ISSAQUAH — Mountlake Terrace won three individual titles, including Owen Boswell (190 pounds), Logan Armstrong (215) and Ryan Pineda (285).

Mariner placed five six grapplers in the top five for a fourth-place team finish, highlighted by Alejandro Parra’s title at 126 pounds. Other placers for the Marauders included Isaac Apodaca (third, 113), Ken David Larsen (third, 215), Dawnte Greene (fourth, 120), Chase Scheuerman (fifth, 138) and Daniel Galeana (fifth, 285).

Team scores (Top 5, local)

1. Puyallup 174; 2. Issaquah 145.5; 3. Inglemoore 125; 4. Mariner 117; 5. Bethel, 110.5; 9. Mountlake Terrace 97.5; 22. Kamiak 7.

GIRLS

Justice For All Tournament

ISSAQUAH — Mariner won the team title, led by individual champions Belyini Pascasio-Umana (105 pounds), Isabella Alvarez (115), Jannethzy Cortes-Hernandez (145) and Amareli Hernandez (155).

Meadowdale’s Sofia Rodriguez Vasquez won the 135 class. At 125, Mountlake Terrace’s Rosechelle Obare picked up the win.

Other local placers

At Issaquah H.S.

Mariner: Sparrow Sanchez (second, 110), Airianna Gilbraith (second, 235), Jeohnavi Bandoy (fourth, 125), Ujin Ugedei (fourth, 190), Marlene Lopez (fifth, 145), Jazmin Rosendo (sixth, 170); Meadowdale: Kristine Ly (second, 135), Rihanna Whitehead (second, 140); Mountlake Terrace: Cymmantha Erickson (third, 100), Sofie Hardi (fifth, 130), Taylor Fears (fifth, 190), Sierra Swan (sixth, 155).

Team scores (Top 5, local)

1. Mariner 190.0; 2. Meridian 141.0; 3. Lake Washington 108.0; 4. Eastlake 105.0; 5. North Creek 95.0; 7. Meadowdale 67.0; 8. Mountlake Terrace 54.0.

♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦

FRIDAY

BOYS

Wesco 3A/2A South

Shorewood 47, Shorecrest 17

SHORELINE — Shorewood claimed the Spartan Cup, winning eight of the 10 matches wrestled while benefitting from two Scots forfeits.

Last year, the Stormrays pulled out a one-point victory over Shorecrest. This year, the Stormrays took on a short-handed Scots team and built a decisive lead early on in the match.

“Shorecrest has a good team this year,” Shorewood coach Derek Norton said. “We were sure it was going to be a close match. I was really proud of our team as they kept grinding match after match and coming away with major decisions. It feels good to have the Spartan Cup staying at Shorewood again this year.”

At Shorewood H.S.

285—Babou Cham (SW) maj. dec. Juan Sanders 15-5; 106—Derek (Ben) Norton (SW) won by forfeit; 113—Emi Olivera-Matias (SW) pinned Ethan Johnson 1:42; 120—Gideon Rider (SC) decision over Easten Edens 9-5; 126—Yaphet Habtom (SW) decision over Zadrin Morga-Baisac 7-3; 132—Matbeal Dinka (SW) decision over Laith Salem 10-6; 138—Maximus Eaglehead (SW) over Jayden Gay 9-7; 144—Neta Navot (SC) maj. dec. Eljah Jepsen 10-0; 150—Avi Wylen (SC) pinned Matthew Call 0:42; 157—Maximus Uckun (SW) pinned Jakob Grimm 3:41; 165—Kai Graham (SW) maj. dec. Milo Hamilton 13-2; 175—Cameron Arseneaux (SC) maj. dec. Mohan Liu 10-1; 190—Toshi Taura (SW) won by forfeit; 215—Lukas Probizanski (SW) pinned Carter Lamb 0:16.

Wesco 4A

Jackson 68, Cascade 6

At Jackson H.S.

106—Caden Nakajima (J) pinned Raman Saeed; 113—Jaden Nguyen (J) over Preston Chao; 120—Alex Boe-Flores (C) won by forfeit; 126—Talon Pyle (J) maj. dec. Matthew Osbjornsen 17-3; 132—Ronin Johnson (J) pinned Kaidin Thomas; 138—Casey Peterson (J) pinned Rocco Bancalari; 144—Ryan Lee (J) maj. dec. Jamie Le 19-5; 150—Isaiah Van Diest (J) pinned Verick Runolfson; 157—Allen Malkhasyan (J) pinned Nour Qandeel; 165—Tony Guizar Jr (J) pinned Matthew Barclay; 175—Carson Gilbert (J) pinned Eli Higginson; 190—Michael Reihing (J) pinned Ethan Evans; 215—Caspian Smith (J) won by forfeit; 285—Chishimba “Tony” Kabwe (J) pinned Jamario Wright.

Lake Stevens 66, Kamiak 6

At Kamiak H.S.

106—Joey Aichele (L) pinned Monte Besson 1:25; 113—Carter Dickson (L) dec. Andrew Do 6-3; 120—Tristan Bradford (L) dec. Topher Nelson 9-7; 126—Micah Arceo (K) tech. fall CJ Lopez 21-6; 132—Jameson Bradford (L) pinned Ridha Alnaiema; 138—Isaiah Heist (L) tech. fall Dylan Marcello 17-0; 144—Jameson Larson (L) pinned Nicky Huff; 150—Henry Campbell (L) pinned Adrian Caldwell; 157—Rylan Kautz (L) pinned Max DeBolt; 165—Jack Aichele (L) dec. Ian Park 11-4; 175—Jaiziah Ancheta (L) won by forfeit; 190—Zayne Oga (L) pinned Nasr Khalfaoui; 215-Anthony Aguirre (L) maj. dec. Ethan Pablo 11-3; 285—Hunter Mounts (L) pinned David Peterman.

— — — — — —

Mariner 42, Arlington 37