Vote for The Herald’s Prep Athlete of the Week for Jan. 11-17

The Athlete of the Week nominees for Dec. Jan. 11-17. Voting closes at midnight Sunday. The winner will be announced with the next poll and in next Wednesday’s paper.

Last week’s winner

Odin Schwabenbauer | Snohomish boys wrestling

The junior won the 285-pound division, emerging from a bracket of 49 wrestlers in the Gut Check Tournament on Jan. 10. Schwabenauer pinned his first four opponents before winning the title bout by a 9-2 decision. Schwabenbauer won The Herald’s Athlete of the Week for Jan. 4-10 by claiming 711 (36.94%) of the 1,922 votes, joining his sister, Freya Schwabenbauer, who won the award last week.

This week’s nominees

Isabella Alvarez | Mariner girls wrestling

The freshman dominated the 115-pound class at the Justice for All Tournament in Issaquah, winning the title with three first-round pins to help Mariner claim the team championship. Alvarez’s title match lasted just 15 seconds.

Mia Brockmeyer | Meadowdale girls basketball

The senior guard/forward hit four of her five 3s while scoring all of Meadowdale’s points in the fourth quarter of a 47-43 win over Shorecrest on Jan. 13. She added 18 points against King’s on Jan. 16 to cross the 1,000-career points mark.

James Edmonds | Glacier Peak boys wrestling

The freshman won four straight matches in 2:49 or less to claim the 113-pound title at the Marysville Premier tournament.

Daniel Ngezaho | Lake Stevens boys basketball

The senior’s six 3s and 26 total points pushed the Vikings win over Anacortes on Jan. 15.

Note: The Herald’s Athlete of the Week nominees are chosen based on stats reported to the newspaper, recommendations from coaches and first-hand observations. Stats from games and recommendations for nominees can be sent to sports@heraldnet.com. Nominees must be submitted by 9 a.m. Monday. Did we miss someone? It could be because individual stats were not reported to The Herald. Coaches/scorekeepers: Please report results by 10:30 p.m. on the day of the event. To participate in the voting, visit heraldnet.com.