Ballots for Snohomish County special election to be mailed

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Eric Rasmussen drops his ballot in the ballot box outside of Town of Woodway Town Hall on Nov. 4, 2025 in Edmonds, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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Eric Rasmussen drops his ballot in the ballot box outside of Town of Woodway Town Hall on Nov. 4, 2025 in Edmonds, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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EVERETT — The Snohomish County Auditor’s Office will begin mailing ballots Thursday for the February special election, when voters will decide on a litany of levy and bond measures across the county.

Bond measures provide school districts with upfront funds for use in capital construction projects. They’re paid off over time by property taxes and require a 60% supermajority to pass. Local levies provide ongoing funding for educational programs that aren’t funded by the state, usually extracurriculars, sports, support staff and paraeducators, among other uses. Levies require a simple majority for approval.

Here are the measures that will be on ballots in the county. The special election is Feb. 10.

Darrington School District

Darrington School District is going to the voters for a renewal of its operations and maintenance levy. Currently, that levy funds all middle and high school sports in the district, a rental fee for the Darrington Community Center, support staff for student learning, utilities costs, free meals for students, and substitute teachers.

If the new levy is approved, it would also fund an increase in teaching staff, a new school counselor, a new band program and special assignment teachers, as well as full-time groundskeeper and IT workers.

Snohomish County Assessor’s records show that the district levied $1.29 per $1,000 of assessed value for its maintenance and operations in the 2026 tax year. The levy on the February ballot would increase that rate to approximately $2.15 per $1,000 from 2027 to 2030, raising between $1.7 million and $1.9 million for the district per year.

Edmonds School District

The Edmonds School District is asking voters for a renewal of its current programs and operations levy.

That levy pays for school nurses, counselors, teaching assistants and custodians. It also funds music, art and drama programs along with extracurricular activities, including athletics and clubs. It also helps fund Advance Placement and International Baccalaureate programs.

The levy would collect approximately $1.45 per $1,000 of assessed value in 2027, rising to $1.51 per $1,000 in 2030, collecting $361 million for the district. The 2026 tax year’s levy rate is $1.39 per $1,000.

Everett Public Schools

Everett Public Schools put forth a bond measure and a levy renewal for the special election.

Proposition 1 would raise almost $400 million through a bond to build a new elementary school and make a number of major upgrades across the district, including a new building at Cascade High School and adding classrooms to elementary schools district-wide.

Proposition 2 would renew the district’s operations levy, which funds Advanced Placement programs, supports staff like counselors, nurses, safety staff and mental health professionals. It also pays for athletics, clubs, arts and drama activities, as well as filling other gaps in funding.

The district would collect approximately $0.09 per $1,000 in 2027 to begin paying off the bond, rising to $1.01 per $1,000 in 2029 before falling to $0.95 in 2030.

The levy would collect approximately $2.14 per $1,000 in 2027, growing to $2.31 per $1,000 by 2030. It would raise $361 million over the four years. The levy rate in the 2026 tax year was $1.94 per $1,000.

Granite Falls School District

Granite Falls School District is seeking two levy replacements on the February ballot.

Proposition 1 would renew the district’s programs and operations levy, which funds all extracurricular activities, including sports, arts and clubs while also supporting staff such as counselors, nurses, psychologists, paraeducators, crossing guards and maintenance workers. It also pays for part of the district’s transportation, food and nutrition services, textbooks, utilities and insurance.

Proposition 2 would renew and expand a capital and technology levy. The levy would pay for maintenance and replacement of student laptops, improvements to the high school library, upgrading athletic facilities, replacing HVAC systems and maintaining buildings.

The operations levy would collect approximately $1.40 per $1,000 of assessed value through 2030, bringing in about $26 million for the district over the four years. The technology levy would collect approximately $1.30 per $1,000 — about $24 million over four years. The district’s overall tax rate would not increase if both measures were approved, according to the district, as the increases in levy rates would be offset by a significant decrease in the taxes levied to pay off the district’s bond.

Index School District

The Index School District is seeking a renewal of its programs and operations levy, which supports educational programs and operations, teaching, school supplies, technology, buildings and transportation, according to the district.

The levy rate would increase to approximately $0.54 per $1,000 in assessed value from 2027 to 2029, dropping to $0.53 per $1,000 in 2030. The levy would collect just over $6 million through 2030. In the 2026 tax year, the Index School District’s operations levy rate was $0.41 per $1,000.

Lake Stevens School District

The Lake Stevens School District put forth renewals of its educational programs and operations levy and its technology levy for the February ballot.

Proposition 1 would renew the educational programs and operations levy, which helps fund school safety measures, nurses and mental health professionals, student transportation, sports and extracurricular activities, early learning programs, supplies, paraeducators, substitutes and professional development.

Proposition 2 would renew the technology levy, a capital levy, which pays for classroom equipment to ensure students have access to devices, as well as data protection, infrastructure upgrades and tech support.

The operations levy rate in 2025 was $1.82 per $1,000 of assessed value, according to the district. If the renewal is approved, the levy rate would drop to approximately $1.81 per $1,000 through 2030, raising about $100 million for the district over four years.

The technology levy rate in 2025 was $0.21 per $1,000, according to the district. If that renewal is approved, the levy rate would also drop to approximately $0.18 per $1,000 in 2027, falling to $0.16 per $1,000 by 2030. That levy would raise $2.5 million per year.

Monroe School District

Monroe School District is seeking both a construction bond and a renewal of its educational programs and operations levy.

Proposition 1 is the bond measure, which would raise $152 million to make building and safety improvements district-wide, build a new gym at Frank Wagner Elementary, modernize the gym and add classrooms to Salem Woods Elementary while also making improvements to early learning facilities and athletic fields. The bond would also pay for the expansion of the Wagner Center to serve as a new school for Sky Valley Education Center.

Proposition 2 would renew its operations levy, paying for athletics, extracurriculars, nurses, counselors and paraeducators, school safety, transportation, technology upgrades and professional development for staff.

The district would levy approximately $0.62 per $1,000 of assessed value to pay off the bonds, rising to $0.82 per $1,000 in 2037 after a 2015 bond will have been paid off.

The operations levy would collect approximately $1.73 per $1,000 in 2027, declining over time to $1.65 per $1,000 by 2030. It would raise about $100 million for the district over the four years. The levy rate in the 2026 tax year was $1.52 per $1,000.

Mukilteo School District

Mukilteo School District put forth a levy renewal and a bond measure for the special election.

Proposition 1 would renew the district’s programs and operations levy, which helps fund athletic programs, arts, drama and music programs, school resource officers and special education.

Proposition 2 would raise $400 million through a bond to pay for complete replacements of two schools and major projects at three others, including district-wide upgrades to security, fire safety, sports fields and network infrastructure.

The levy renewal would collect approximately $1.85 per $1,000 of assessed value in 2027, rising to $1.91 per $1,000 in 2030. The levy would collect $265 million over the four-year period. The current operations levy collected $1.52 per $1,000 in the 2026 tax year.

The bond measure would collect approximately $1.07 per $1,000 in 2027.

Northshore School District

Northshore School District is seeking three different funding measures on the February ballot.

Proposition 1 would renew the district’s operation levy, which pays for extracurricular activities like clubs, arts, music and sports, supports International Baccalaureate and Advanced Placement classes, support staff like paraeducators, nurses and counselors, along with services for special education, English learners and students experiencing homelessness.

Proposition 2 is an ask for a nearly $700 million bond to pay for a variety of construction projects district-wide, including safety upgrades, building improvements, new playgrounds and a reduction of reliance on portable classrooms. Four schools will see major construction projects: Inglemoor High School, Leota Middle School, Shelton View Elementary and Kokanee Elementary.

Proposition 3 would renew the district’s capital levy, which pays for technology upgrades for students and staff, modernizing infrastructure, and support for career and technical skills development.

The operations levy would collect approximately $1.40 per $1,000 of assessed value in 2027, rising to $1.53 per $1,000 in 2030. That levy would raise $413 million over the four-year period. The levy rate in the 2026 tax year was $1.11 per $1,000.

The district would collect approximately $1.26 per $1,000 to pay off the $698 million bond measure in 2027, falling to $1.20 per $1,000 by 2030.

The technology levy would collect approximately $0.54 per $1,000 in 2027, falling to $0.47 per $1,000 in 2030. It would raise $35.5 million per year, $142 million in total. The levy rate in the 2026 tax year was $0.32 per $1,000.

Snohomish School District

Snohomish School District is seeking renewals of its operations and technology levies.

Proposition 1 would renew the district’s operations levy, which funds paraeducators, psychologists, substitute teachers, security personnel, along with athletics programs, performing arts, and clubs.

Proposition 2 would renew the technology and safety levy, which helps fund technology infrastructure, technical support for students and teachers, upgraded security cameras and safety systems, building and HVAC repairs, replacements of portables and improvements to athletic fields.

The operations levy would collect approximately $1.80 per $1,000 of assessed value through 2030, raising about $172 million over the four years. The 2026 tax year’s levy rate is $1.79 per $1,000.

The technology levy would collect approximately $0.60 per $1,000 through 2030, the same rate as the existing levy. It would raise $57.4 million over the four years.

Stanwood-Camano School District

Stanwood-Camano is seeking a safety and infrastructure capital levy to replace aging roofs, improve lighting and HVAC systems, make repairs to playgrounds and sidewalks, replace flooring and windows and upgrade networks.

The levy would collect approximately $0.19 per $1,000 in 2027, rising to $0.53 in 2028 before dropping to $0.37 in 2030. Over the four years, it would raise $19.2 million.

Sultan School District

Sultan School District is asking for a renewal of its operations and capital levies.

Its operations levy helps support teachers, substitutes and other support staff, along with school resource officers and maintenance staff. It also pays for athletic programs and extracurriculars, band programs, student nutrition, special education, and utilities, among other uses.

The capital levy pays for security improvements, repairs to aging buildings, and technological upgrades for students and staff.

The operations levy, Proposition 1, would collect approximately $1.60 per $1,000 of assessed value from 2027 to 2030, bringing in about $25.5 million over four years. The levy rate in the 2026 tax year was $1.55 per $1,000.

The capital levy rate, Proposition 2, would drop to approximately $0.90 per $1,000 through 2030, raising about $14 million through 2030. The levy rate in the 2026 tax year was $0.98 per $1,000.

Snohomish County Fire District No. 22

The Snohomish County Fire District No. 22, which provides services in the Getchell area — between Marysville and Granite Falls — is seeking approval of a $14 million bond to construct a new fire station to replace the existing one. The firefighters stated the current building lacks space for training, has insufficient space for firefighters, and has a number of outdated facilities.

The estimated levy rate would amount to $0.51 per $1,000 of assessed value.

Will Geschke: 425-339-3443; william.geschke@heraldnet.com; X: @willgeschke.