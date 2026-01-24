Arlington outlasts Kamiak in overtime

Prep roundup for Friday and Saturday (Jan. 24-25):

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

FRIDAY

Wesco 4A

Arlington 70, Kamiak 68 (OT)

MUKILTEO — Maveric Vaden scored a team-high 19 points to go along with four rebounds and three assists as Arlington edged the Knights in overtime. Mac Crews (17 points, six rebounds, six assists), while Hudson Miller (13 points, nine rebounds, four assists) and Micah Robison (11 points, six rebounds, three assists) also gave the Eagles well-rounded efforts. Arlington moved the ball well, recording 20 assists on 25 field goals.

Kamiak was led by Zane Rucker (20 points), Deyan Septimo Ruiz (14) and Aaron Pierre (11).

Glacier Peak 62, Lake Stevens 49

LAKE STEVENS — The Grizzlies’ perfect season (15-0 overall, 7-0 league) continued thanks in part to junior guard Edison Kan’s 22 points. Reed Nagel added 10 points for GP, which pulled away with a 16-6 third quarter. Lake Stevens fell to (9-7, 4-4) despite contributions from Gabe Allinson (15 points), Daniel Ngezaho (13) and Devin Freeman (11).

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Cascade 49, Mariner 44

Wesco North 3A/2A

Stanwood 54, Marysville Getchell 38

MARYSVILLE — Brenner Perry’s 11 points led a well-balanced effort for the Spartans (4-12, 2-5), who saw 10 players score points. Evan Trinidad scored a game-high 22 points, but the Chargers fell to 0-16, 0-7.

Monroe 66, Everett 47

MONROE — Monroe’s Isaiah Kiehl laid all of his 30 points on the Seagulls in the final three quarters as the Bearcats (14-2, 6-1) overcame a slow start. Noah Davis (10-8, 4-3) posted a team-high 15 for Everett.

Snohomish 69, Marysville Pilchuck 32

MARYSVILLE — Snohomish (12-6 overall, 6-1 league) won its eighth straight game overall to remain tied for first in league with Monroe. Grady Rohrich’s 30 points led the Panthers, while Deyton Wheat added 11, and Hudson Smith had 10.

Wesco South 3A/2A

Meadowdale 62, Mountlake Terrace 44

LYNNWOOD — Noah Million’s team highs of 17 points and eight rebounds paced the Mavericks, who improved to 13-4 overall and 6-2 in league. Nolan Lee and Hassan Motley each added 12 points. Mountlake Terrace’s Tyree Connor and Anthony Fuentes tied for team-high honors with 13 points apiece.

Archbishop Murphy 63, Lynnwood 39

Emerald Sound

Overlake 85, Granite Falls 58

Non-league

Darrington 81, La Conner 61

DARRINGTON — Senior Hunter Anderson burned La Conner with 39 points and five steals. Grady Stuvland added 15 points for the Loggers (10-6 overall, 4-3 league).

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SATURDAY

Wesco 3A/2A South

Shorewood 71, Shorecrest 65

Northwest

Lakewood 75, Meridian 59

LAKEWOOD — Caleb Greenland fended off any takeover attempts from the Trojans by scoring 30 points for Lakewood (10-4 overall, 8-3 league).

Non-league

Archbishop Murphy 66, Foss 50

King’s 62, Toppenish 54