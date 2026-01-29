Everett High students’ walk-out wasn’t a civics lesson

The Everett High School students are protesting once again (“Everett High students walk out to protest ICE activity,” The Herald, Jan. 13).

They held a rally and protest, by walking out during class. So be it. However, I question their real motivation. Also their sincerity. Like we have all been told, “keep it real.”

Of course, the walk-out was labeled as a lesson in civics, so that way, the student got their “hall pass.” What do you think they learned? Teach our kids well, by staying in the classroom.

If the Everett Public Schools want the bond and levy to pass, perhaps the students need to stay in class. People won’t spend their money on protesters.

Bruce A. Ferguson

Snohomish