Vote yes for Everett Public Schools bond and levy

Leading up to Feb. 10 voters have the opportunity to approve a bond and levy to support Everett Public Schools. Passing these measures is crucial for the district to continue providing a quality education to students and ensuring a safe, up-to-date learning environment for every child.

The levy is a renewal measure to continue funding and day-to-day operations and current programs, like our elementary STEM program, preparing Everett students for high-demand careers. This levy is vital for supporting our students through funding staff positions in our counseling and health centers, and to fill in gaps that state and federal funding don’t meet.

The school construction bond will fund a new elementary school in the south of the district and add 12 new elementary school classrooms. It will also rebuild Lowell Elementary to meet modern safety standards, upgrade security measures, and update high school facilities.

Failing to pass these measures will result in cuts that will negatively affect students and families across the district. Funds from the levy make up 15% of the district budget. Losing those funds would force the district to make difficult choices in cutting staff and programs that contribute to our learning community.

Everett Public Schools has consistently provided a high-quality education for students in the district and proven to be financially responsible in budgeting and managing funds. Please vote yes on Propositions 1 and 2 so we can continue our work and build a better future for our children.

Charles James Adkins

Everett