Bill to expand state AG investigations needs more review, debate

Snohomish County residents should know about Senate Bill 5925, as a Senate committee vote was scheduled to vote on it Jan. 29, even though the bill has received zero media coverage statewide.

This legislation would let the state attorney general issue administrative subpoenas without judicial review, investigating anyone the AG merely “believes” may have violated the law. No probable cause. No warrant. No oversight.

Local churches, pregnancy centers, small businesses and community organizations could face investigations demanding documents, depositions, and financial records; costing tens of thousands to defend even when completely innocent. The bill’s scope is unlimited: the AG can investigate alleged violations of the U.S. Constitution, which means essentially anything.

I’ve analyzed hundreds of Washington bills for constitutional compliance. This one is deeply troubling because it creates unchecked executive power without meaningful safeguards against political targeting or cost recovery for baseless investigations.

Our legislators need to hear from constituents. SB 5925 deserves public debate, not silent passage.

Jeannie Magdua

Conservative Ladies of America

Bothell