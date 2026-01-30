Block funding for DHS, ICE over Minneapolis killings

Two dead in Minneapolis. A 5-year-old kidnapped. This isn’t law enforcement; this is murder. ICE funding runs out on Jan. 30 and we need every one of our elected officials in D.C. to do more than post on X and send prayers. We need our leaders to lead — do not vote for any measure that includes a penny of funding for this rogue agency.

Speak out and use your platforms. Hold every bill hostage until the Republicans give up. This isn’t hypothetical anymore, they are literally shooting down civilians in the streets. Are you going to wait until Everett and Edmonds and Mill Creek become Minneapolis?

I read yesterday’s letter, ‘Why won’t Republicans stand up to Trump?’ I think the better question might be to ask why our Democratic leaders are letting Republicans get away with it. Sitting on the sidelines while staffers post on social media is not leadership. In one week, government funding will lapse unless Democrats join Republicans and pass a new budget. This is the Democrats’ one chance to block ICE funding and put a limit on Republicans’ bacchanalian spending spree on the Department of Homeland Security even as federal agents kill civilians and roam our streets in gangs. Have some courage. Vote no.

If our leaders do not protect the people, the people will elect new leaders. We will not forget Renée Good. We will not forget Alex Pretti.

Ilani Nurick

Seattle