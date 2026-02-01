Is there property tax help for seniors? Yes.

As a senior citizen living in Everett, it is very difficult to vote yes on propositions when you are living on a fixed income, and your taxes and house payment go up regularly on a property you have lived in for many years.

I have read stories about folks living in the same house for 40 years in Seattle, being foreclosed on because they can’t afford their house payment anymore. One of the levies this time is for money to build new schools. Is it not possible to just update the ones they want to tear down? Is it possible that the money that is already coming in really is enough, but the district is not spending the tax money the way they should be?

Can senior citizens who own homes be given a break when it comes to property taxes?

Vickie Pederson

Everett

Editor’s note: Seniors and those with disabilities may be eligible for a property tax exemption. Go to tinyurl.com/SnoCoPropTaxBreak for more information or contact the county assessor’s office at 425-388-3540.