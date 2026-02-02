Blachly helps Murphy girls claim the South

Archbishop Murphy’s Brooke Blachly takes a three-point shot during the game against Edmonds-Woodway on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026 in Edmonds, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Prep basketball roundup for Monday, Feb. 2:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Wesco 3A/2A South

Archbishop Murphy 77, Mountlake Terrace 43

EVERETT — Brooke Blachly went unconscious from beyond the arc, knocking down a school-record 11 3-pointers to score 39 points and help the Wildcats (16-4 overall, 11-1 league) clinch the league for the second straight season. Ashley Fletcher and Celine Wright each scored 10 as Archbishop Murphy sets its sights on districts. Individual statistics were not reported for Mountlake Terrace (8-12, 4-8).

Meadowdale 68, Shorecrest 62

LYNNWOOD — The third-place Mavericks (12-8, 9-3) outlasted the fourth-place Scots (8-12, 6-6) in a fourth-quarter flurry that saw a combined 49 points from the league rivals. Mia Brockmeyer scored nine of her 27 points in the final frame, while Lexi Zardis (18 points) also added nine in the fourth. Shorecrest’s Anna Usitalo responded in kind, scoring 16 of her 23 points late by making four 3-pointers in the final period. Freshman Luciana Trujillo added 16 total points for the Scots.

Edmonds-Woodway 59, Shorewood 31

SHORELINE — The second-place Warriors (18-2, 10-2) played 14 players and saw 12 score in a dominant road win against the Stormrays (2-18, 2-10). Zaniyah Jones finished with a game-high 16 points while Finley Wichers scored nine for a balanced Edmonds-Woodway squad. Melanie Degenhardt paced Shorewood with 11 points.

Wesco 3A/2A North

Stanwood 45, Everett 23

EVERETT — Ellalee Wortham’s 20 points nearly matched Everett’s total output as the second-place Spartans (16-4, 8-2) closed out their league slate with a defensive gem. Presley Harris added eight points while Akilah Shaw scored seven to pace the third-place Seagulls (12-8, 6-4).

Monroe 65, Marysville Pilchuck 21

MONROE — The fourth-place Bearcats (9-11, 4-6) won a second straight game to close the regular season by locking down the Tomahawks (1-19, 1-9) at home. Aspen Vanderveen led the way with 16 points for Monroe, which took a 41-11 lead into the halftime break. Rory Perez had a team-high six points for MP.

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Snohomish 62, Marysville Getchell 10

Non-league

Lake Stevens 64, Burlington-Edison 46

LAKE STEVENS — The Vikings (16-2) outpaced the Tigers at home, thanks in part to a 20-point showing from Noelani Tupua. Autumn Swobody (14) and Kendel Kuehl (10) combined for 24 points as Lake Stevens won its 10th straight contest.

Emerald Sound

Granite Falls 44, Overlake 27

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BOYS BASKETBALL

Non-league

Marysville Getchell 58, Mountlake Terrace 54