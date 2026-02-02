Edmonds Food Bank launches fundraiser ahead of Super Bowl

Lester Almanza, programs manager at the Edmonds Food Bank, puts together a custom shopper order on Wednesday, March 26, 2025 in Edmonds, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

EVERETT — Edmonds Food Bank representatives are asking the community for help reaching their $12,000 fundraising goal ahead of the Super Bowl.

As a nod to Seahawks fans, or the “12s,” the food bank is inviting community members to donate $12, $120 or $1,200. A $12 donation would help the food bank buy eggs for 15 customers, $120 would buy fuel to transport 12,000 pounds of food for a week, and $1,200 would buy one pallet of rice, according to a Friday press release.

Table for 12, an Edmonds-based kitchen studio, is matching all donations up to $12,000. Community members and local businesses are encouraged to share the donation link at watch parties and gatherings throughout the week, the release said.

“As 12s, Big Game Week is a moment of unity for our community,” said Kellie Lewis, marketing and communications manager for the Edmonds Food Bank, in the release. “This campaign invites us to channel that shared energy and sense of unity into the work we do at the food bank, turning our collective excitement into meaningful impact for our neighbors.”

Community members can donate at edmondsfoodbank.org/hawks.

Jenna Peterson: 425-339-3486; jenna.peterson@heraldnet.com; X: @jennarpetersonn.