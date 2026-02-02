Fatal shootings by ICE not actions of legitimate police

Tyrants use masked agents aka secret police to kidnap, deport, disappear and kill people they don’t like, even if those people are non-violent. They steal power from the people, and eventually may steal it from you, even if you’re on their side for now. They also destroy institutions of journalism, education and checks on their own power.

Legitimate police have badge numbers, show their faces, follow rule of law and due process. They are accountable for their actions. They operate within the constitution and protect lives and freedom. These agents respect that the people have the power, not a singular king.

Who killed Alex Pretti? We should know by now.

Which system are our current leaders, and their followers taking America into?

People, neighbors, friends, please consider carefully, before it’s too late and he’s captured all our power.

Bill Noble

Edmonds