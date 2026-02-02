No arrests made in connection with Friday night hit-and-run in Lake Stickney

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EVERETT — The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the driver from a hit-and-run incident that occurred Friday night in Lake Stickney.

Around 10 p.m. Friday, law enforcement closed Airport Road west of Admiralty Way, alongside the westbound lanes at Admiralty Way while detectives investigated the incident, according to a Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office social media post. More than three hours later, the roadway reopened.

First responders transported the victim, a motorcyclist, to Providence Regional Medical Center Everett with non-life-threatening injuries then to Harborview Medical Center, according to a Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.

The suspect vehicle is reportedly a dark gray sedan with damage to the driver’s side bumper, which may be partially or completely missing, the post said.

The sheriff’s office asks witnesses and individuals with information or dash cam footage of this incident to call the office’s tip line at 425-388-3845.

Jenna Millikan: 425-339-3035; jenna.millikan@heraldnet.com; X: @JennaMillikan