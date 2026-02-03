And-1 and a Million: Meadowdale senior hits go-ahead shot to top Scots

Prep basketball roundup for Tuesday, Feb. 3:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

BOYS BASKETBALL

Wesco South 3A/2A

Meadowdale 68, Shorecrest 66

SHORELINE — Noah Million (20 points, seven rebounds) scored the go-ahead basket with four seconds left, converting an ‘And-1’ to lift the Mavericks (16-5 overall, 9-3 league) over the Scots (8-13, 4-8). Khalil Botley (18 points) played a big role offensively, and Orion Ezeonwuka (11 points, 12 rebounds) chipped in with a double-double. For the Scots, Brayden Fischer scored a game-high 29 points.

Wesco North 3A/2A

Everett 79, Stanwood 56

EVERETT — Noah Owens (24 points, six assists) hit four 3-pointers, and Henry Selders (21 points) pulled down nine rebounds to boost the Seagulls (13-8, 7-3) to the program’s highest regular-season win total since 2003. Mike Selders (14 points, six rebounds) and Gemini Jones (10 points, six assists) each scored in the double-digits for Everett. Jayden Abell led the Spartans (5-15, 3-7) with 15 points.

Monroe 80, Marysville Pilchuck 46

MONROE — Dominic Castillo posted 19 points, and Caleb Campbell and Isaiah Kiehl each added 16 to lead the Bearcats (17-2, 9-1) past the Tomahawks (5-15, 3-7), who were led by Michael Smathers Jr. (20 points).

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Snohomish at Marysville Getchell, score not reported.

Non-league

Granite Falls 74, Tyee 57

GRANITE FALLS — Drake Smith’s double-double (30 points, 14 rebounds) led the way for the Tigers (7-12), while Beau Everson (20 points) and Jordan Johnson (12 points) each reached double figures to combine for 62 of Granite Fall’s 74 points. Armaan Mann scored 22 points for the Titans (0-18) in the loss.

Northwest 1B

Lummi Nation 75, Tulalip Heritage 62

BELLINGHAM — JJ Gray (21 points) and Dave Parks (20 points) led the Hawks (16-4, 6-2) in a loss to the Blackhawks (18-1, 7-0).

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Lynden Christian 83, Lakewood 54

Emerald Sound

King’s 58, Overlake 47

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GIRLS BASKETBALL

Wesco 4A

Jackson 50, Kamiak 36

MUKILTEO — Hayden Andrina and Makena Devine scored 14 points apiece to power the Timberwolves (13-5, 8-3) to victory against the Knights (7-12, 3-8). Individual stats for Kamiak were not reported.

Glacier Peak 69, Cascade 17

SNOHOMISH — Lily Riechelson scored 16 points for the Grizzlies (15-5, 9-2), which had 11 different players score points. Skylar Giacomi scored nine points with a trio of 3-pointers, while Kiley Osbjornsen led the Bruins (2-16, 0-10) with eight points in the loss.

Lake Stevens 77, Arlington 51

LAKE STEVENS — Keira Isabelle Tupua and Noelani Tupua led with 18 points each, and Tessa Anastasi scored 17 to help the Vikings (17-2, 11-0) remain undefeated in league play entering the final game of the regular season. Kalee Anderson and Sami Jones each scored 12 points for the Eagles (10-9, 5-6).

Non-league

Mariner 46, Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 42

Northwest 1B

Lummi Nation 65, Tulalip Heritage 25

Northwest

Lynden Christian 77, Lakewood 29