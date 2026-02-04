Bill would hold data centers accountable for energy, water use

I try to hold our electric and water use in check because costs matter. While many of us work to rein in expenses, more than a hundred data centers across Washington state are poised to drive up prices while threatening the supply of electricity. Yes, data centers power our video streaming, online shopping and cat‑video addictions.

A large data center can draw as much power as 80,000 homes. One facility can use the electricity of a mid‑sized city. And the water? It takes a lot of cooling to deal with the heat created by their electronics;. up to five million gallons each day per facility. Even more water is consumed to generate the electricity they use.

That’s why House Bill 2515 matters. Washington has become a magnet for energy‑hungry facilities, yet we lack rules for transparency, planning, and cost protection. HB 2515 loudly says: if you’re going to use the electricity of a city and the water of a small county, you should at least play by clear rules, pay your full costs, and help keep the grid reliable for families and other businesses.

I attended hearings for this bill in Olympia, and the data centers don’t love the reporting or clean‑energy requirements. I’d say when your footprint rivals tens of thousands of households, accountability isn’t a burden. It is common decency.

HB 2515 is smart, fair and overdue. Let’s keep Washington’s grid resilient, our bills grounded in fairness, and our water flowing where it’s needed.

Mark Rohde

Snohomish