ICE agents masking identity is an ominous sign

Agents with Immigration and Customs Enforcement wear masks for the same reason the Ku Klux Klan wears hoods.

The only difference is that President Trump and the Republicans have fully funded ICE. It probably hasn’t as yet crossed Trump’s mind inside his orange head to bring the Klan on board. After all, Donald the Orange and his Republican acolytes have to gear up for the midterm elections, they’ll need more patriots. What better way than enlisting another militia of sociopaths to amp up the MAGA base!

Stephen L. Conroy

Lynnwood