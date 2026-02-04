Man arrested for allegedly impersonating a police officer in Everett

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EVERETT — Police say a man who claimed to be a security officer and an off-duty Duvall police officer stopped a motorist for “speeding” in Everett.

On Jan. 13, patrol officers responded to a report of a male impersonating a police officer near the 4600 block of S 3rd Ave, Everett.

When police arrived, the male driver said he was driving on S 3rd Ave when a silver pickup with a decal reading “Traffic Control” flashed blue lights behind him, prompting him to pull over.

During their conversation, the suspect claimed to be a security officer and an off-duty Duvall police officer. He told the driver he stopped him for “speeding.”

The motorist had a dash camera, and video footage was shown to responding officers, according to a social media post.

Officers checked with the Duvall Police Department, who confirmed this person did not work for them, the post said.

On Jan. 30, the Everett Police Anti-Crime Team and Violent Crime Unit were notified of the suspect vehicle’s location in Everett using the Flock automated license plate reader system. Using ALPR alerts, officers located the male, and he was taken into custody. He was booked into the Snohomish County Jail for Criminal Impersonation 2.

This is not the first time law enforcement arrested an alleged police impersonator. In September, a convicted felon allegedly impersonated an Edmonds police detective at an active police scene in Bremerton.

The Lacey man allegedly arrived at the scene in an unmarked Ford Explorer with activated police lights, wearing body armor with “POLICE” and “SWAT” logos and a metallic Edmonds police badge. Upon further investigation, police discovered he was not a detective but a security guard at a nearby business and booked him into the Kitsap County Jail on suspicion of criminal impersonation and unlawful possession of a firearm.

The Everett Police Department encourages anyone who believes they may have encountered a police impersonator to report the incident to their local authorities.

Jenna Millikan contributed to this story.

Michael Henneke: 425-339-3431; michael.henneke@heraldnet.com; X: @ihenpecked