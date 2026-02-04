Vote for The Herald’s Prep Athlete of the Week for Jan. 25-31

The Athlete of the Week nominees for Jan. 25-31. Voting closes at midnight Sunday. The winner will be announced with the next poll and in next Wednesday’s paper.

Last week’s winner

Afebia Aemere | Lake Stevens girls wrestling

The junior won the 170-pound individual title to help Lake Stevens claim the Lady Knights Invitational team championship on Jan. 24. Aemere pinned her title bout opponent in 35 seconds, her fourth pin in four matches. Aemere won The Herald’s Athlete of the Week for Jan. 18-24 by claiming 1,735 (46.61%) of the 1,735 votes.

This week’s nominees

Evan Calkins | Lynnwood boys swimming

Calkins won two events (200 individual medley, 100 butterfly) and anchored the Royals to a win in the 400 freestyle relay at the Jan. 31 Edmonds School District Championships.

Zaniyah Jones | Edmonds-Woodway girls basketball

The freshman compiled three double-doubles in three wins last week, highlighted by 25 points and 13 rebounds against Meadowdale on Jan. 31. Jones tallied 20 points and 10 rebounds against Shorecrest on Jan. 27, and added 11 points and 11 boards against Mountlake Terrace on Jan. 29.

Mylee LaComb | Stanwood girls basketball

The senior guard broke the school record for made 3-pointers in a game with 10 to lead the Spartans with 30 points on Jan. 26 against Marysville Pilchuck.

Marley Miller | Meadowdale boys basketball

The junior guard scored a team-high 25 points while hitting five of seven 3-point shots and added eight rebounds for the Mavericks against Lynnwood on Jan. 27. He followed that with 20 points and 10 rebounds against Archbishop Murphy on Jan. 30.

Note: The Herald’s Athlete of the Week nominees are chosen based on stats reported to the newspaper, recommendations from coaches and first-hand observations. Stats from games and recommendations for nominees can be sent to sports@heraldnet.com. Nominees must be submitted by 9 a.m. Monday. Did we miss someone? It could be because individual stats were not reported to The Herald. Coaches/scorekeepers: Please report results by 10:30 p.m. on the day of the event. To participate in the voting, visit heraldnet.com.