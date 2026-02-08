Welcome new immigrants adjusting to a new culture

I am reminded, in these days of cleaving, we are encouraged to reach out to those who are different from ourselves (“‘We do this for others’: Edmonds, Marysville hold protests,” The Herald, Jan. 21).

Over the last few years, as a volunteer for Refugee and Immigrant Services Northwest, I have had the inspiring opportunity to coach a few women from Central Asia to get their Washington driver’s license.

These women have come to the U.S. with their husband or parents to seek safety for their families. They have come without our language, to adjust to a new culture with different values, customs, calendar, holidays, attire, landscape, housing, furniture, shopping, schooling, health care, to drive their first time on roads with signs, paint, lights and regulations totally unfamiliar, facing a new role and responsibility in the family without the support of their extended family so valued in their homeland. Added to this concern, if not guilt, their children adapt faster to the new culture risking the loss of cherished values of their parents and grandparents. To add, there is worry about security here and of loved ones left behind.

All of these challenges while the men of the family are working one or two jobs, perhaps 60 to 80 hours a week to meet their family needs.

I see in these women courage, creativity, strength, flexibility, eagerness to learn, dedication to family here and back home, faithful in prayer and worship.

It has been a privilege, a blessing, a gift for me to play a small part in welcoming these courageous and compassionate women and their families, to encourage them, affirm them, demonstrate we are one family, beloved by our Creator. It is our opportunity to welcome them, our benefit to learn from them.

When you see these new neighbors, give a smile, a pleasant greeting, a friendly welcome, and a little patience on the road! We are all in this together.

Dr. Jonathan Bishop

Snohomish